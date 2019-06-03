Home Entertainment Hindi

Mithila Palkar: Rising star

The actress was quite apprehensive of acting with her idol.

Abhay & Mithila in Chopsticks

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

Mithila Palkar effortlessly fits into a variety of millennial-type roles in contemporary films and web series. She can play the perfect roommate, adventurous life partner, the ideal small town girl with big dreams or even a carefree teenager who likes to live life by her rules. All these roles describe the actor’s various characters in her projects like Little Things, Girl In The City, Muramba and Karwaan. In her latest film Chopsticks, opposite Abhay Deol, Mithila dons the role of Nirma.

“She is an under-confident and shy small town girl who has come to Mumbai to work and buys a car. Someone steals the car and Nirma takes the help of a conman to find the car,” says Mithila talking about her role. Abhay plays the role of the conman. Mithila plays a guide for Chinese tourists and the actress had to deliver quite a few lines in Mandarin. “I had to put in some effort to work on this role because I had to learn to speak in Mandarin in five days. My trainer started by teaching alphabets, different tones and accents. But since we were running short on time, I had to mug up lines for the shoot,” reveals the actress who is a big fan of her co-star Abhay.

Mithila says that initially, she was quite apprehensive of acting with her idol. “But Abhay was a lot of fun and he really made it easy for me to work with him,” she says. When asked how she chooses such unique roles to play and Mithila admits, she chooses scripts that she thinks are engaging and enjoyable.In fact, recently, the actress also shot for a film on Taco Bell’s Quesalupa, a crossover between a quesadilla and chalupa filled with cheese. The actress is seen in this film with her Little Things co-actor Dhruv Sehgal. “The character of Kavya from Little Things is closest to me, and I am diametrically opposite from Nirma of Chopsticks,” she discloses.

Chopsticks released Friday on Netflix and Mithila is already busy with her next project – Renuka Shahane’s Tribhanga.

In the pipeline

The actress also shot for a film on Taco Bell’s Quesalupa, a crossover between a quesadilla and chalupa filled with cheese

