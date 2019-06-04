Home Entertainment Hindi

We shouldn't give up on MeToo: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee, who has been vocal about women empowerment, said it takes a lot of time to break the momentum in such matters.

Published: 04th June 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu says people must not stop raising their voice against sexual harassment at workplace and continue the #MeToo movement.

Her comment comes just two days after director Vikas Bahl was given a clean chit after an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by a former employee of the now disbanded Phantom Films, was probed, and his credit as director of "Super 30" was restored.

Even actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape by a writer-director, has appeared in the film "De De Pyaar De".

Asked how she looks at the situation, Taapsee told IANS: "Look, if the person who is accused of sexual harassment, doesn't get punished, of course the spirit of the movement, the spirit of a woman who comes out with the story of abuse in public, gets shattered.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu says gender no bar to courage

"However, that should not stop other girls from raising their voices if they are abused...because girls have stayed silent for ages.

"We all can see how a collective consciousness has come into the picture since the #MeToo movement started. Nothing will change overnight, but we should not give up on the situation and tolerate abuse."

Taapsee, who has been vocal about women empowerment, said it takes a lot of time to break the momentum in such matters.

"Obstacles will come, but we should not give up. This is a transformative time and therefore it is difficult but if we do not continue, the change will not come in future," added the "Pink" actress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Taapsee MeToo Me Too Me Too movement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp