Social Media trolls Mouni Roy, compares her to Rakhi Sawant after her pictures go viral

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy's appearance at the premiere of "Bharat" got the social media world talking about the possible plastic surgeries she may have undergone, and some Instagram users compared her to Rakhi Sawant and late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Mouni on Tuesday attended the special screening of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. Dressed in a neon green jacket and black dress, Mouni made a causal appearance at the screening. But her lips seemed to have grabbed all the attention.

After photographs of the screening went viral, netizens started commenting on Mouni's look.

Mouni Roy. (Photo | Twitter)

"Plastic surgeries ruined her beauty", "What has happened to her lips?", "Surgery failed", "Plastic" and "Botox aunty" were some of the comments on the photographs, apart from comparisons with Rakhi and Michael Jackson who are known to have undergone multiple plastic surgeries.

One Instagram user slammed Mouni for not accepting "natural beauty".

There were some who supported her.

"She is really gorgeous. I don't get it why people have to judge her. Why don't they mind their own business. It's her body, her choice," wrote on user.

Mouni, a popular face on television, made her Bollywood debut with "Gold". She will be next seen in "Brahmastra" and "Made in China".