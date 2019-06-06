Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh greets fans on Eid with son AbRam, David Letterman joins them on 'Mannat' terrace

From posing in his signature 'arms wide open' pose to kissing AbRam, smiling with Letterman and giving flying kisses to the gathering of fans -- SRK's Eid celebration was quite a treat.

Published: 06th June 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam with American talk show host David Letterman greet a massive gathering of the actor's fans in Mumbai outside his residence 'Mannat'. (Photos | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest, American talk show host David Letterman, along with him as he greeted a sea of fans outside his residence on Eid on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh shot an episode of the legendary chat show host's show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' in New York last month. And now the 'King Khan' also gave Letterman a taste of the stardom he enjoys.

Like every year, Shah Rukh came out to his terrace to wave to his fans to reciprocate his love. He was joined by his youngest son AbRam, and Letterman who seemed overwhelmed to see the crowd.

Many photographs and videos from SRK's Eid celebrations are doing the rounds on Internet.

In one of the viral videos, SRK is seen teaching Letterman how to gesture a 'salaam'. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, SRK aced the ethnic look on Eid. Letterman wore a beige coat.

From posing in his signature 'arms wide open' pose to kissing AbRam, exchanging smiles with Letterman and giving flying kisses to the gathering of fans -- Shah Rukh's Eid celebration was quite a treat.

Later, the superstar shared a video on Twitter, and wrote: "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless you all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak."

Letterman is reportedly here to shoot some remaining portions of the SRK episode, as was evident with a camerman who was trying to capture the fan frenzy from Shah Rukh's terrace.

The episode of will stream on Netflix, but a date is yet to be set.

TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan eid David Letterman AbRam

