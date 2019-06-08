Home Entertainment Hindi

Amit Sadh wraps Breathe 2 shooting

Actor Amit Sadh has wrapped up shooting for the second season of the web series Breathe 2, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

08th June 2019

Amit Sadh. (Photo | Twitter)

Actor Amit Sadh has wrapped up shooting for the second season of the web series Breathe 2, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Incidentally, Amit played senior inspector Kabir Sawant in the first season, which also starred Madhavan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi and Neena Kulkarni.

 Amit took to social media to share a photograph of the show’s clap board on the final day of shoot, and captioned it,“Another journey comes to an end, rather another season! Cannot wait to bring Breathe 2 to you.” Saiyami also shared the same photograph and wrote: “It has been very exciting to be part of this enthralling narrative and working with an inspiring team.

WATCH THE FIRST SEASON OF BREATHE TRAILER:

Waiting to exhale after sharing Breathe 2with you all”. Breathe, which streams on Amazon Prime, is a psychological thriller series that follows the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances.

Amit Sadh Breathe 2

