Hrithik Roshan to reprise Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Satte Pe Satta remake?

Farah Khan is set to remake Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 comedy Satte Pe Satta for her upcoming directorial, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Farah Khan is set to remake Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 comedy Satte Pe Satta for her upcoming directorial, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. According to buzz, Farah has zeroed in on Hrithik Roshan to play the lead, which was made memorable by Amitabh.

Farah, who has previously worked as a choreographer with Hrithik on films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish, will direct him for the first time. Incidentally, Hrithik had previously starred in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath. 

The 1982 film, directed by Raj Sippy, was adapted from the American musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The film featured Amitabh as the eldest of seven siblings living on a farm. Hema Malini played the female lead who helps clean up this bunch.

The film was remade into Kannada as Jaggu starring Ambareesh. This will be Farah Khan’s first directorial since the 2014 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Happy New Year. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of his long-awaited Super 30. 

