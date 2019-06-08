Home Entertainment Hindi

Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh team up for ALTBalaji’s Mission Over Mars

Sakshi, who plays a scientist in the show, describes her character as a hard taskmaster as well as a loving mother.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of M.O.M.

By Express News Service

Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh are teaming up for ALTBalaji’s upcoming show M.O.M - Mission Over Mars. The show is based on the women scientists behind the 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Produced by Ekta Kapoor, M.O.M also stars Palomi Ghosh and Nidhi Singh in pivotal roles.

The poster of M.O.M.

Sakshi, who plays a scientist in the show, describes her character as a hard taskmaster as well as a loving mother. “M.O.M is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, who is a senior scientist at ISA,” she says. 

“This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its cast who portray strong-minded characters and women of substance in the show,” the actor adds. A film based on the subject, Mission Mangal, is scheduled to release on August 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AltBalaji Mission Over Mars Mona Singh Sakshi Tanwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp