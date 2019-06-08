Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh team up for ALTBalaji’s Mission Over Mars

By Express News Service

Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh are teaming up for ALTBalaji’s upcoming show M.O.M - Mission Over Mars. The show is based on the women scientists behind the 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Produced by Ekta Kapoor, M.O.M also stars Palomi Ghosh and Nidhi Singh in pivotal roles.

The poster of M.O.M.

Sakshi, who plays a scientist in the show, describes her character as a hard taskmaster as well as a loving mother. “M.O.M is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, who is a senior scientist at ISA,” she says.

“This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its cast who portray strong-minded characters and women of substance in the show,” the actor adds. A film based on the subject, Mission Mangal, is scheduled to release on August 15.