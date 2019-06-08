Home Entertainment Hindi

You can't miss Taapsee Pannu's ludo session with the crew of 'Game Over'!

The actor, who is playing the role of a mental patient in the film, shared a short video wherein she is seen playing ludo with some crew members.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It seems Taapsee Pannu is really excited about her upcoming movie 'Game Over' as she treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

The actor, who is playing the role of a mental patient in the film, shared a short video wherein she is seen playing ludo with some crew members.

Just like her character in the thriller, the 'Naam Shabana' actor is seated on a wheelchair in the clip. However, what one can't miss is her child-like reaction on winning the game.

To beat the heat of Chennai, she is feasting on what appears to be watermelons, however, the actor is more engrossed in the board game.

"Night shoots, bruises on face, fractured legs, low metabolism, Chennai heat but it's this 'Ludo' that can leave us in splits," she captioned the video on Instagram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Game Over

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp