You can't miss Taapsee Pannu's ludo session with the crew of 'Game Over'!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It seems Taapsee Pannu is really excited about her upcoming movie 'Game Over' as she treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

The actor, who is playing the role of a mental patient in the film, shared a short video wherein she is seen playing ludo with some crew members.

Just like her character in the thriller, the 'Naam Shabana' actor is seated on a wheelchair in the clip. However, what one can't miss is her child-like reaction on winning the game.

To beat the heat of Chennai, she is feasting on what appears to be watermelons, however, the actor is more engrossed in the board game.

"Night shoots, bruises on face, fractured legs, low metabolism, Chennai heat but it's this 'Ludo' that can leave us in splits," she captioned the video on Instagram.