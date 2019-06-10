Yami excited about gift from Jackie Chan

By Express News Service

Yami Gautam received a unique gift -- a traditional shawl -- from international star, Jackie Chan, during the promotions of Kaabil in China.

Kaabil, a 2017 Hindi action thriller film, directed by Sanjay Gupta and written by Vijay Kumar Mishra, features a love affair between two blind people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam “I was surprised when I heard that Mr.

Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn’t meet him as I was still in India then shooting for Bala. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift,” Yami said, in a statement.

Yami and Hrithik were in Beijing recently, where they received an overwhelming response.