Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff to reunite for crime comedy

Three decades after Ram Lakhan (1989), the trio of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Subhash Ghai is reuniting for a crime comedy titled Ramchand Kishanchand.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Three decades after Ram Lakhan (1989), the trio of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Subhash Ghai is reuniting for a crime comedy titled Ramchand Kishanchand. The film revolves around ‘two notorious 50-year-old cops’ and is slated to go on floors later this year. A new director is expected to helm the project with Subhash producing.

The veteran filmmaker, whose last production venture was Hero (2015), is planning to roll out multiple new projects under his banner Mukta Arts Productions in 2020. “Our team has been working hard for the last 4 years on interesting scripts with full focus on blockbusters in 2020.

Subhash will only be producing films as a creative producer and not as a director. We are looking at younger directors to helm these projects,” a source said. Ramchand Kishanchand will have shades of Ram Lakhan and Karma, both directed by Subhas Ghai. 

Ram Lakhan Anil Kapoor Jackie Shroff

