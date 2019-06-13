Home Entertainment Hindi

Mithila Palkar feels curly hair has got her lot of attention

Published: 13th June 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mithila Palkar. (Photo | FB)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Mithila Palkar loves her curls and feels that her curly hair has got her a lot of attention.

There are just handful of actresses in Bollywood with curly hair. Sometimes they need to straighten their hair or cut it short for films.

Asked if she ever lost out on a role because of her hair type, Mithila told IANS via email: "Never. In fact, most directors I have worked with have vehemently opposed the notion of getting my hair straightened as well."

Mithila Palkar. (Photo | FB)

"So, in a way I feel my curly hair has got me a lot of attention and I don't mind it. I love the fact that my hair has a life of its own," added the "Karwaan" actress.

Though she loves her hair and the way it looks, if there is a scenario where the role really demands a certain look, "I have no apprehension over cutting my hair".

For its maintenance, she says grandma's secrets are the best.

Mithila Palkar. (Photo | FB)

"She (grandmother) would always advise me to oil my hair regularly as it provides the necessary nourishment. I honestly believe that nourishment comes before styling, so nothing beats a good old hot oil 'champi'.

"Having said that, since each of us have different hair and style preferences, the choice of hair products is critical. Make an informed selection of what really works for your hair," added the brand ambassador for Livon.

Mithila Palkar. (Photo | FB)

Humidity, Mumbai's monsoon can be crazy and take a toll on hair.

"With the amount of planned and unplanned travel I have, it is critical for me to treat my curls right on a daily basis. There are days when a shampoo/wash leaves my hair almost unmanageable, that's when a few drops of Livon serum do their magic in a few seconds," she said.

