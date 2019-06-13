Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan to be chief guest at 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 10th edition of IFFM will celebrate 'courage' as central theme and Shah Rukh Khan will open the festival on August 8.

Published: 13th June 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo| @iamsrk/Instagram)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be the chief guest at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the festival organisers announced Thursday.

Helmed by the Victorian government, Australia, the IFFM is back for its 10th edition in the cultural city and will celebrate "courage" as its central theme.

Khan said he is honoured and delighted to accept the invitation. "An industry of our magnitude and diversity deserves to be celebrated with great passion and fervour, which is what the festival embodies.

"I'm particularly pleased with the theme of the festival this year which is courage, an emotion that resonates with storytellers who really have the might to change the society and the world.

I have had great memories of shooting for 'Chak De! India' in Melbourne and look forward to being back again, this time to celebrate Indian cinema," the actor said in a statement.

Khan will open the IFFM on August 8 along with the other festival guests and in the company of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.

Andrews said he is looking forward to having the Indian actor as part of the festival. "This event has grown significantly over the past decade and with the extraordinary Shah Rukh Khan here, this year's festival is shaping up to be the biggest and most exciting yet," he said.

"The Bollywood and Indian film industry is the biggest in the world and in addition to supporting this festival, we've announced a new Bollywood and Indian Cinema Attraction Fund to bring more film productions from India and the subcontinent to Victoria.

Perhaps we'll even lure Shah Rukh back to our shores again," Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley added. Lange said the team is excited to host Khan in the city.

"He's truly an icon of Indian cinema internationally, a person millions and millions follow and look up to. We are looking forward to hosting Mr Khan in Melbourne," she said. The festival will run through August 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp