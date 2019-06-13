Tanushree Podder's 'Boots Belts Berets' to be adapted into web series

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 13th June 2019

Boots Belts Berets. (Photo | Amazon Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Boots Belts Berets" by bestselling writer Tanushree Podder is all set to be adapted into a new web series, Viacom18 Studios has announced.

The media conglomerate's digital content arm Tipping Point will reconstruct Podder's novel to tell the stories of four friends -- Pessi, Bertie, Randy and Maachh -- who are thrown from their sheltered life in the whirlwind of the stringent regimen at the National Defense Army (NDA).

"I am thrilled that Boots Belts Berets is being adapted into a web series. There's nothing more exciting for an author than to know that the story will be reaching many more people. It's a dream come true," Podder said.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said with their latest production, the objective was to seek out narratives that are missing in the mainstream.

"With this brand-new web-series 'Boots Belts Berets', we maintain our proposition to produce standout contemporary content that will shock, awe or warm the heart," he said.

Priya Kapoor of Roli Books that published Podder's book said the adaptation will expand the author's audience.

