Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Leone learning UP dialect for her upcoming comedy 'Kokokola'

The makers of the film, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, will start rolling the movie by next month end. As the film is based in Uttar Pradesh, Sunny is taking lessons to learn the local dialect.

Published: 14th June 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Leone (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone is learning a local dialect used in Uttar Pradesh for her upcoming horror comedy film "Kokokola".

The makers of the film, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, will start rolling the movie by next month end. As the film is based in Uttar Pradesh, Sunny is taking lessons to learn the local dialect.

"When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language," Sunny said in a statement.

"It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right," she added.

Apart from the horror comedy film, Sunny will be foraying into the southern film industry with movies like "Rangeela" and "Veeramadevi".

"South industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," Sunny had told IANS in an earlier interview.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Leone Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Kokokola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp