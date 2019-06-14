Unconditional love gets a new tune

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Singer Milind Gaba’s new single, Zindagi Di Paudi, that released by T-Series last week has crossed 44 million views on YouTube. The romantic track highlights the journey of a couple enduring through a terminal illness. The music video features Gaba alongside actor Jannat Zubair.

Speaking about the conception of Zindagi Di Paudi, Gaba shares, “I wanted to bring out on how deep and unconditional love is. When you love someone, things like money and material sustenance don’t matter.”

The story and music of Zindagi Di Paudi is created by Gaba with lyrics and composition from Nirmaan. The Punjabi-Bollywood singer says he conceived the song as a departure from popular trends. “When I started creating the song, I knew I had to do it in orchestra version. There’s a major string section using the violin. It was an experiment since string sections are not commonly heard anymore.”

This is the third single from Gaba’s ongoing dream album Blessed. The previous two tracks, Kalesh (2018) and She Don’t Know (2019), were both released by T-Series. “The fourth one, that’s coming up, is a friendship anthem. Blessed is a seven-track album. I plan to reason the songs one by one. I’ve been working on this project for the last two years.”

On the Bollywood front, Gaba recently composed and voiced the track, Jimmy Choo, from the film FryDay. Speaking about his upcoming work, the singer shares, “I have done a song for Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D. I’ve also done a song in Satellite Shankar, starring Sooraj Pancholi. I am looking forward to both of them.”