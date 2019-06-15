Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham to star in Hindi remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam

John Abraham will be starring in the Hindi remake of Vedalam. Released in 2015, the Tamil action-drama featured Ajith Kumar as a taxi driver in Kolkata who takes on the criminal underworld.

Published: 15th June 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

John Abraham (L) and a still from Vedalam

John Abraham (L) and a still from Vedalam (photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

 

John Abraham will be starring in the Hindi remake of Vedalam. Released in 2015, the Tamil action-drama featured Ajith Kumar as a taxi driver in Kolkata who takes on the criminal underworld. The film was remade into Bengali as Sultan (2018), starring Jeet. The Hindi version is expected to go on floors next year. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

John Abraham has a number of projects in his kitty. His upcoming release is Batla House, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film is scheduled to release on August 15. The actor will also be seen in Pagalpanti, Satyamev Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga and an untitled film on motorsports. 

Several hit South films are presently being remade in Hindi. These include Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Muni 2: Kanchana; Kabir Singh, a remake of Arjun Reddy; and Ahan Shetty’s debut film, a remake of RX 100. Conversely, Ajith will be seen in the upcoming Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vedalam John Abraham Ajith Kumar Batla House Pagalpanti Satyamev Jayate 2 John Abraham next movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp