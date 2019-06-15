John Abraham to star in Hindi remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam

By Express News Service

John Abraham will be starring in the Hindi remake of Vedalam. Released in 2015, the Tamil action-drama featured Ajith Kumar as a taxi driver in Kolkata who takes on the criminal underworld. The film was remade into Bengali as Sultan (2018), starring Jeet. The Hindi version is expected to go on floors next year. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

John Abraham has a number of projects in his kitty. His upcoming release is Batla House, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film is scheduled to release on August 15. The actor will also be seen in Pagalpanti, Satyamev Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga and an untitled film on motorsports.

Several hit South films are presently being remade in Hindi. These include Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Muni 2: Kanchana; Kabir Singh, a remake of Arjun Reddy; and Ahan Shetty’s debut film, a remake of RX 100. Conversely, Ajith will be seen in the upcoming Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink.