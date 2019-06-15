Home Entertainment Hindi

Suniel Shett and Jackie Shroff join Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga

Spanning the decades of 1980s and 1990s, the film traces the key events that shaped the criminal landscape of Mumbai, from the shutting down of mills to the murder of an important industrialist. 

Published: 15th June 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

The cast of Mumbai Saga with director Sanjay Gupta

The cast of Mumbai Saga with director Sanjay Gupta (photo | facebook/ John Abraham)

By Express News Service

Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, and Rohit Roy have joined the ensemble cast of Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film titled, Mumbai Saga. The gangster drama is fronted by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Spanning the decades of 1980s and 1990s, the film traces the key events that shaped the criminal landscape of Mumbai, from the shutting down of mills to the murder of an important industrialist. 

Slated to go on floors next month, Mumbai Saga is co-produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The film is expected to release in 2020. “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series) for putting his faith and might in it.

is one such story that needs to be said on screen,” Sanjay Gupta said in a statement. “Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table,” Bhushan added. Sanjay Gupta’s last directorial venture was Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suniel Shetty Jackie Shroff Gulshan Grover Prateik Babbar Mumbai Saga Sanjay Gupta John Abraham Emraan Hashmi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp