Suniel Shett and Jackie Shroff join Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga

By Express News Service

Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, and Rohit Roy have joined the ensemble cast of Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film titled, Mumbai Saga. The gangster drama is fronted by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Spanning the decades of 1980s and 1990s, the film traces the key events that shaped the criminal landscape of Mumbai, from the shutting down of mills to the murder of an important industrialist.

Slated to go on floors next month, Mumbai Saga is co-produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The film is expected to release in 2020. “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series) for putting his faith and might in it.

is one such story that needs to be said on screen,” Sanjay Gupta said in a statement. “Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table,” Bhushan added. Sanjay Gupta’s last directorial venture was Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.