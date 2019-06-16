Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri to make digital debut with 'Bombers'

Football star Sunil Chhetri is excited about making a cameo in a web series "Bombers", a high-octane football drama.
Talking about why he agreed to be part of the show, the 'Captain Fantastic' told IANS, "It's a story about characters who lose their focus in life and how football brings them together. This is a story of redemption, where sport gives them a chance to find their way in life."
"It is a motivational story. For me, of course, it's football that brings me here to be part of this endeavour. I just hope that a lot of people watch this and get motivated in life," he said.
"Bombers" features Ranvir Shorey, Varun Mitra, Aahana Kumra, Sapna Pabbi, Prince Narula, Zakir Hussain, Annup Sonii and Meiyang Chang, among others.
The 10-episode show will start streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 on June 22.
The show intends to support a special programme 'Education With a Kick' of the Oscar Foundation. The programme encourages underprivileged children to learn life skills to complete primary education.
As the footballer met the children from the organisation, he said: "I enjoyed meeting such enthusiastic talents. In fact, we had a game with those kids and it was so much fun."
