Ranveer Singh makes his commentary debut in World Cup

Ranveer talked about his experience on watching the India-Pakistan match live on Sunday.

 

Published: 16th June 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh at WC 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LONDON: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his commentary debut with Star Sports alongside cricket stars Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Ranveer, known for his passion for cricket, entertained fans with a segment where he interacted with cricket stars such as Gavaskar, Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja, read a statement.

"It's raining legends, and for me, it's like dream come true; sitting next to Virender Sehwag - we are chatting and commentating.

"The India-Pakistan match is happening; one side I see Sachin Tendulkar and the other side I see Brian Lara, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram - it's a great feeling."

The actor is currently tied up with "83", a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

