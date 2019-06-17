Home Entertainment Hindi

An unusual date

The girl, played by Konkana Sen Sharma, is from the latest short film by Eros Now, A Monsoon Date.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Konkana Sen Sharma.

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

It’s a rainy afternoon in Mumbai, and she steps out waiting for her cab to arrive. Only when she gets in, she realises that it’s a pool cab and her date will have to wait till she completes the trip with co-passengers. The girl, played by Konkana Sen Sharma, is from the latest short film by Eros Now, A Monsoon Date.

Unexpected transitions

The 20-minute film unfolds with long silences, and fewer dialogues, except for the cab driver, who makes small talk with his cab customers. Konkana, who plays the unnamed girl, smiles, exchanges comforting looks with her co-passengers, acknowledges the driver’s banter and speaks when required. It’s only when she reaches the coffee shop to meet her date, a young man played by Priyanshu Painyuli, that the narrative throws a surprise at the audience.

Although there are hints dropped through flashbacks during the ride, it’s revealed only at the end that Konkana’s character is actually of a trans-woman. “This film really appealed to me,” says Konkana, speaking about A Monsoon Date. “I loved the premise and I loved the script. I had never played a character like this before. The story is beautifully written, and it’s so moving. I had no hesitation, and I really wanted to do it,” she adds. 

Directed by Tanuja Chandra and written by Gazal Dhaliwal, the film’s strength on-screen is in its performances, and certainly, the way Konkana portrays the lead role. An actress who is always known for her insightful performances, she reveals what went into the preparation for the role.“Firstly, I related to the character as a human being, to begin with.

I could understand where she was coming from. Most people are looking for love, and she’s seeking love as well. But to further understand her character, I had a lot of sessions with Tanuja and Ghazal. We did readings, discussions and rehearsals. I also tried to comprehend from Ghazal what all experiences my character had been through, because by the time the audience sees her, she’s already a woman. I created a history of her in my head, and it really helped me. I did meet a trans-woman, but I can’t reveal much about her,” says the actress, whose last film as a writer-director, A Death In The Gunj, won a lot of accolades. 

Behind the scenes

However, Konkana is an artiste who likes to underplay her talent. When asked if going behind the camera was a natural progression for her, she offers, “I never planned to write or direct, it’s something that happened to me along the way. It was an organic movement, I was fascinated with this particular story, and I found myself compelled by it, and I had already started developing it in my head. That’s how it occurred, very naturally.”Despite being discreet in choosing her roles and films, Konkana has always etched a special place in the minds of audiences.

Her two upcoming films this year — Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, for which she teams up with Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Srivastava, and Pind Daan by actor Seema Pahwa — touch upon real-life situations. “Pind Daan is an ensemble film about a family in Lucknow that comes together for an event, while Dolly Kitty is about two women and how they impact each other’s lives,” reveals the actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Konkana Sen Sharma A Monsoon Date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp