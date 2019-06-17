Home Entertainment Hindi

Court acquits Salman Khan for submitting fake affidavit in blackbuck poaching case

The actor's affidavit had claimed that he lost the license documents of his weapons though the license had been sent for renewal.

Published: 17th June 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | File/ PTI)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | File/ PTI)

By ANI

JODHPUR: A Jodhpur court on Monday acquitted actor Salman Khan in a case of submission of a fake affidavit in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. His affidavit had claimed that he lost the license documents of his weapons though the license had been sent for renewal.

"Salman Khan's intention was not to submit a false affidavit or provide frivolous information on his license. Following the hearing, the court dismissed the charges against my client," the actor's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told reporters.

Salman was on April 5, 2018, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

However, a court later granted bail to the actor after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur Central jail. Salman's co-stars-Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu and Dushyant Singh-were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In May, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court had issued fresh notices to actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu in the blackbuck poaching case. The court had issued the notices to the actors following an appeal by the Rajasthan government against their acquittal by a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on April 5 last year.

Notice was also issued to Dushyant Singh who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place. The Jodhpur High Court had on March 11 issued notices to the five respondents on the state government's appeal challenging their acquittal in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Salman Khan blackbuck Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case Salman Khan acquitted Salman Khan court case Rajasthan High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp