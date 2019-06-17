IIT students threaten to file suit against Super 30

By Express News Service

Four IIT-Guwahati students are planning to initiate a fresh suit to stall the release of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. In September last year, the students—identified as Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Taw in reports—had accused mathematician Anand Kumar, founder of the Super 30 education programme, of being a fraud.

They had claimed Patna-based Anand fakes the results of his programme and filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding him to disclose the names of the students he’d helped clear IIT exams. Anand, who is portrayed in the film by Hrithik, is yet to respond fully to the litigation, it is claimed.

Positing that the lawsuit is still on, Amit Goyal, the legal counsel of the IIT-G students, has questioned the release of the biopic in the interim. While admitting ignorance of the full facts presented in the story, the lawyer has claimed that the trailer paints a celebratory image of Anand.