Home Entertainment Hindi

IIT students threaten to file suit against Super 30

Positing that the lawsuit is still on, Amit Goyal, the legal counsel of the IIT-G students, has questioned the release of the biopic in the interim.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Four IIT-Guwahati students are planning to initiate a fresh suit to stall the release of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. In September last year, the students—identified as Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Taw in reports—had accused mathematician Anand Kumar, founder of the Super 30 education programme, of being a fraud.

They had claimed Patna-based Anand fakes the results of his programme and filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding him to disclose the names of the students he’d helped clear IIT exams. Anand, who is portrayed in the film by Hrithik, is yet to respond fully to the litigation, it is claimed.

Positing that the lawsuit is still on, Amit Goyal, the legal counsel of the IIT-G students, has questioned the release of the biopic in the interim. While admitting ignorance of the full facts presented in the story, the lawyer has claimed that the trailer paints a celebratory image of Anand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp