Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' goes on floors

Co-starring Tabu, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Alaia F, daughter of Pooja Bedi.

Published: 17th June 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan's next outing 'Jawaani Jaaneman', co-starring Tabu and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F went on floors today.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Alaia and her mother couldn't be happier. Pooja shared a heartfelt post on her Twitter handle wishing her daughter good luck while also revealing that the shooting for the film kick-started today.

The upcoming movie is being directed by Nitin Kakkar, the filmmaker behind 'Notebook', 'Mitron' and 'Filmistaan'. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29, this year.

2019 is turning out to be a busy year for Saif. Apart from this film, the 48-year-old actor is currently busy preparing for his role as a 'Naga Sadhu' for his upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'.

He will also be seen essaying the character of cop Sartaj Singh in the second season of the much-awaited crime thriller web series 'Sacred Games 2'. His character in the series is on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days.

Saif will also be seen in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which also features Ajay Devgn. He will also appear in 'Dil Bechara', which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars'. Tabu was last seen in the rom-com 'De De Pyar De' where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

