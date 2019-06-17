Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh to release on October 2, 2020

The actor will be seen in the role of Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, the former governor of Punjab, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal in and as 'Sardar Udham Singh'

Vicky Kaushal in and as 'Sardar Udham Singh' (photo| Twitter/ Shoojit Sircar)

By Express News Service

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film, titled Sardar Udham Singh, will release on October 2, 2020. The biopic stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, the former governor of Punjab, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Dwyer was killed in London on March 13, 1940. Udham, who adopted the name Ram Mohammad Singh Azad while in custody, was hanged on July 31, 1940. 

The biopic went on floors in the UK earlier this year. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri under his banner Rising Suns Films. 

Shoojit Sircar’s last directorial was October (2018). The filmmaker is presently working on Gulabo Sitabo, a quirky family comedy featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His upcoming releases are Takht, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and a superhero-fantasy film helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoojit Sircar Sardar Udham Singh Jallianwala Bagh massacre Vicky Kaushal Udham Singh biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp