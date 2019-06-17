Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh to release on October 2, 2020

By Express News Service

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film, titled Sardar Udham Singh, will release on October 2, 2020. The biopic stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, the former governor of Punjab, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Dwyer was killed in London on March 13, 1940. Udham, who adopted the name Ram Mohammad Singh Azad while in custody, was hanged on July 31, 1940.

The biopic went on floors in the UK earlier this year. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri under his banner Rising Suns Films.

Shoojit Sircar’s last directorial was October (2018). The filmmaker is presently working on Gulabo Sitabo, a quirky family comedy featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His upcoming releases are Takht, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and a superhero-fantasy film helmed by Aditya Dhar.