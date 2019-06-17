Zeenat Aman joins cast of Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'

Home Entertainment Hindi

NEW DELHI: Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus 'Panipat' has been stealing the limelight ever since its conception. Apart from its historical subject, the film also has a stellar star cast and the latest addition to it is veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He also revealed that the 67-year-old actor will portray the role of Sakina Begum in the film. Interestingly, Ashutosh had worked with Zeenat as an actor in Anant Balani's 1989 film 'Gawaahi'.

'Panipat' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. Arjun is leaving no stone unturned for the movie and going by the actor's recent posts, it's safe to say that he is dedicatedly working on his physique for the role.

Not just his physique, the actor is also mastering new skills. On January 5, Arjun shared a picture and penned his experience of learning horse riding for the film in an Instagram post.

The '2 States' actor is successfully keeping his look from the highly-anticipated drama under wraps. Thanks to his social media posts, we do know that he has grown a moustache for the period drama. However, he is mostly spotted wearing a hat or a cap, trying not to give away the entire look to the paparazzi.

As per media reports, the actor would be playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was Peshwa Bajirao's nephew and had served as the Maratha Army's commander-in-chief at the third battle of Panipat.

The film is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire lead by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The film's tagline that reads 'The Great Betrayal' rightly sets the tone for the period drama. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it is slated to release on December 6, 2019. It will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake. Arjun will also feature in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

