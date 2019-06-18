GoT actor Ron Donachie, Phyllis Logan join cast of Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor R Madhavan on Tuesday shared a picture with Scottish actors Ron Donachie and Phyllis Logan who are a part of his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

'Game of Thrones' fame Donachie, played Ser Rodrik Cassel in the series while Logan is known for playing Mrs Hughes in British drama series 'Downton Abbey'.

Thanking the actors, Madhavan shared a picture of himself with the two on Instagram.

The picture shows the 'Three Idiots' actor flanked by Donachie and Logan. The three actors are all smiles and happy.

"#Rocketrythefilm . With the incredible Ron Donachie (Sir Roderick Cassel from #GOT) and the the Charming Phyllis Logan (Mrs Hughes from Downtown Abby). What a wealth of experience and honor it has been to have you part of this film. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," he captioned the picture.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' focuses on the life and achievements of scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of being a spy and arrested in 1994.

Though free, he is still fighting against those police officials, who allegedly falsely implicated him.

Besides acting, Madhavan is also directing, writing and producing the film. The film will be released in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor was last seen in 'Saala Khadoos' (2016) and 'Zero' (2018).