Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mental Hai Kya' is sensitive towards mental illness: Ekta Kapoor

"Mental Hai Kya", which features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, was mired in controversy over its title as a section of psychiatrists had voiced concerns.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, producer of "Mental Hai Kya", says the film's title doesnt intend to offend or disregard anyones sentiments.

"Mental Hai Kya", which features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, was mired in controversy over its title as a section of psychiatrists had voiced concerns.

Sharing a new motion poster of the film, Ekta on Tuesday took to social media and posted a disclaimer which read: "The film in no way marginalises the mental health community and the title of our film doesn't intend to offend or disregard anyone's sentiments.

"It's a film that makes a larger point and is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness. The film is a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality."

In the poster, Kangana and Rajkummar, who earlier wooed the audience with the film "Queen", are all set to entertain their fans in new stylish avatars.

With a cigar in his hand, Rajkummar looks dapper in a blue suit. And twinning with him in a blue dress, Kangana is reflecting her bold side in short curly hair.

The words "Trust no one" appear towards the end of the video clipping like a warning.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, "Mental Hai Kya" is scheduled to release on July 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ekta Kapoor Mental Hai Kya Kangana Ranaut Rajkummar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp