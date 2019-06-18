Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Dutt dedicates first Marathi production 'Baba' to father Sunil Dutt

The 59-year-old actor released the motion poster of the film on social media.

Sanjay Dutt (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared the motion poster of his first Marathi production "Baba" and dedicated the movie to his father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt.

"Dedicating our first Marathi film 'BABA' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad," Sanjay wrote.

The actor also announced that the film, directed by Raj Gupta, will hit the theatres on August 2.

The movie features Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role and is based on father-son relationship.

 

