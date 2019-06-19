Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan delivers 14-minute take in one shot for upcoming film 'Chehre'

Amitabh Bachchan, 76, delivered a 14-minute long take in one shot for his upcoming movie 'Chehre'.

Published: 19th June 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan ( File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: There are reasons why Amitabh Bachchan is called Bollywood's Big B. The megastar, 76, delivered a 14-minute long take in one shot for "Chehre", leaving the crew in awe of his talent.

The film's producer Anand Pandit lauded his friend Amitabh for it.

"I believe I am blessed to be a part of a film that has this historic scene. Giving a 14-minute shot is not only difficult but requires dedication of a different kind.

"And add to it the way Amitji delivered it with finesse. There was pin-drop silence on the sets followed by thunderous applause. He is legendary and inspiration for each one of us," Pandit said in a statement.

"Chehre" is a mystery thriller with Amitabh and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Big B's feat for the film was also praised by sound artiste Resul Pookutty.

On June 16, he had tweeted: "Today Amitabh Bachchan marked another history in Indian cinema. Last day, last shot of first schedule of 'Chehre'... he performed a 14 minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped! Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan 14 minute shot Chehre
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp