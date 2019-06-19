Deepika Padukone shares frame with Kendall Jenner in New York, check out their photo

By IANS

NEW YORK: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she posed with supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner at a charity dinner here.

Deepika, an advocate of mental health awareness, was attending the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital.

A photograph of the two stars was shared by the celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou on Instagram. In the image, the "Piku" star is seen sporting a fringed Alberta Ferretti pantsuit paired up with dangling earrings. Kendall is seen in an orange bodycon dress.

Deepika, on her Instagram page, shared a black and white photograph of herself and said her experience with mental illness has taught her a lot.

"Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much; to be patient for one... But most importantly that there is 'Hope'!" she wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film "'83", directed by Kabir Khan.