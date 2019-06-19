Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass to release on September 20

It is rumoured that the director and Karan's father Sunny is caught up with his political commitments and has therefore decided to delay the release of PPDKP. 

By Express News Service

Sunny Deol’s upcoming directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, will now release on September 20 instead of July 19. The romantic drama marks the debut of Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol, as well as newcomer Sahher Bambba. The film went on floors in 2017 and has been shot in Manali and parts of Delhi. 

Sunny Deol was recently elected as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. It is rumoured that the actor-filmmaker is caught up with his political commitments and has therefore decided to delay the release of PPDKP. 

28-year-old Karan Deol attended Rahul Rawail’s acting school in Mumbai and has assisted on the 2013 film, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Sahher Bambba was shortlisted from 400 girls who auditioned for PPDKP. She was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Sunny Deol made his directorial debut with Dillagi (1999). He has also directed the film Ghayal: Once Again, a sequel to his 1990 hit helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. 

