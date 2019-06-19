Home Entertainment Hindi

Tahira Kashyap apologises for sitting on Buddha statue

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Tahira had shared a photograph in which she was seen perched on a Buddha statue. The image drew negative feedback.

Published: 19th June 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tahira Kashyap Khurana

Tahira Kashyap Khurana ( Photo | Tahira Kashyap Khurana, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was trolled on social media for sitting on a Buddha statue, has apologised for "unintentionally agonising a few people".

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Tahira had shared a photograph in which she was seen perched on a Buddha statue. The image drew negative feedback.

Apologising for it, Tahira wrote: "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone... Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at Atmantan. Was in sync with nature and its blessings.


"From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience."

Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. Back in September 2018, she shared with fans that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. 

She has got back to work, and has just directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tahira Kashyap
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp