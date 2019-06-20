Shruti Haasan's latest to cross over to Hollywood

By Express News Service

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Dhanush, Shruti Haasan is the latest to cross over to Hollywood. The 3 actor has been roped in to be a part of USA Network’s upcoming series, Treadstone, which will be based on the Jason Bourne universe. The studio had reportedly ordered a pilot for the series in April this year. The series is now scheduled to go on floors in August.

The actor-musician will portray Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi, whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin. Shruti will share screen space with Jeremy Irvine and Brian J. Smith in the show, which recently started production in Budapest. Actors Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, and Tess Haubrich are also part of the cast.

Ben Smith, a producer of the Bourne’ franchise, has co-created the series with Tim Kring. The show will follow fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone - the program that created superspy Jason Bourne, played by actor Matt Damon in four films. Shruti was last seen in 2017 film, Behen Hogi Teri, and is currently working on Laabam, which also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.