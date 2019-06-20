Home Entertainment Hindi

Shruti Haasan's latest to cross over to Hollywood

The actor-musician will portray Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi, whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan

By Express News Service

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Dhanush, Shruti Haasan is the latest to cross over to Hollywood. The 3 actor has been roped in to be a part of USA Network’s upcoming series, Treadstone, which will be based on the Jason Bourne universe. The studio had reportedly ordered a pilot for the series in April this year. The series is now scheduled to go on floors in August.

The actor-musician will portray Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi, whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin. Shruti will share screen space with Jeremy Irvine and Brian J. Smith in the show, which recently started production in Budapest. Actors Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, and Tess Haubrich are also part of the cast.

Ben Smith, a producer of the Bourne’ franchise, has co-created the series with Tim Kring. The show will follow fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone - the program that created superspy Jason Bourne, played by actor Matt Damon in four films. Shruti was last seen in 2017 film, Behen Hogi Teri, and is currently working on Laabam, which also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan treadstone Treadstone Shruti Haasan Hollywood Operation Treadstone Jason Bourne
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp