Deepika Padukone finds 'too much hotness' in Katrina Kaif 's picture

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone found "too much hotness" in a photograph posted by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram page.

Katrina on Thursday posted a photograph of herself along with her hair artiste Amit Thakur.

In the image, the "Bharat" star sports a no make-up look and posed with Thakur.

She captioned it: "Bhaiya (brother) and me."

It drew Deepika to comment: "Too much hotness in one frame."

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty.

Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in "'83". This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding.