Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor says 'Raanjhanaa' close to her heart as film completes 6 years

The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience with 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Tum Tak' becoming hit tracks.

Published: 21st June 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sonam and Dhanush in Raanjhanaa. (Photo | FB)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Right from her debut film 'Saawariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years.

Taking a walk down memory lane, the 'Neerja' actor penned down an emotional note as her film 'Raanjhanaa' completed six years on Friday. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

"Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless," she wrote alongside the photos.

The movie stars Dhanush alongside Sonam and also marked his Bollywood debut. The romantic drama set in Varanasi is about a one-sided love story.

WATCH RANJHANA TRAILER:

Dhanush, a Hindu, falls for Sonam, a Muslim neighbour of his, at a young age and eventually, Sonam too develops a liking for him only to realise later that he is not from her community. Later, she starts avoiding him and goes outside the city for further studies.

She gets into a romantic relationship with Abhay Deol and seeks Dhanush's help in arranging her marriage with him. Thinking of Abhay to be a Muslim, Dhanush arranges the ceremony only to find out later that she lied about her lover's identity.

Once the secret is out, Abhay is beaten by Sonam's relatives and later succumbs to injuries. Considering himself responsible for Abhay's death, Dhanush starts living in a college canteen to help Sonam, seeking forgiveness. However, the story turns tragic when he dies due to political enmity.

The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience with 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Tum Tak' becoming hit tracks.

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma the film also features Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol, Vipin Sharma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the pivotal roles.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

The film is set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saawariya Sonam Kapoor Raanjhanaa
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp