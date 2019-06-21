Home Entertainment Hindi

Would erase 'Shaandaar' from my career trajectory: Shahid Kapoor

'Shaandaar', which was touted as the biggest, craziest and zaniest wedding celebration on the silver screen, turned out to be a damp squib at the box office in 2015.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor (File | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he has done "some really crappy films", and he would erase "Shaandaar" from his career trajectory if he could.

Shahid expressed his opinion when he appeared on an episode of zoOm's show "By Invite Only", read a statement.

He featured on the show with his "Kabir Singh" co-star Kiara Advani.

Talking about Shahid's career trajectory, Kiara said: "I was not a fan of 'Shaandaar'."

Shahid agreed, and said: "I would erase 'Shaandaar' from my career trajectory if I could. No one from this generation of actors can claim that a bad film did well just because they were in it. I think I have a very loyal fan following. And I thank them every day of my life. I have done some really crappy films."

"Shaandaar", which was touted as the biggest, craziest and zaniest wedding celebration on the silver screen, turned out to be a damp squib at the box office in 2015 despite the presence of actors like Pankaj Kapur and Alia Bhatt, apart from Shahid.

On maintaining his work and life balance, Shahid, a father of two, said: "I have to spend some time with my children every day. It sometimes means I am not going to shoot beyond this point of time. That's not something negotiable for me, it's priority."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Shaandaar
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp