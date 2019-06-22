Home Entertainment Hindi

Airport security asks Deepika Padukone for identity proof

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Deepika was seen entering the airport, and an airport security staff member called her out asking for an ID.

Published: 22nd June 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A security personnel strictly followed protocol by asking Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for her identity proof at the entry point of the airport here.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Deepika was seen entering the airport, and an airport security staff member called her out asking for an ID.

On realising that the security personnel was asking for her ID, Deepika, dressed in an all-black outfit, turned back and politely asked: "Chahiye (do you want it)?" Then she immediately took out her ID proof from her bag and showed it to the security personnel.

Several social media users came out in support of Deepika's positive attitude. "I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect," wrote one user on Instagram, whole another commented: "Well done both. The security personnel and Ms. Padukone.

The actress, who has wrapped up shooting for Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in "'83" for the first time after their wedding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Mumbai Airport CSIA security protocol Deepika Padukone ID proof
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp