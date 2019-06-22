Airport security asks Deepika Padukone for identity proof

By IANS

MUMBAI: A security personnel strictly followed protocol by asking Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for her identity proof at the entry point of the airport here.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Deepika was seen entering the airport, and an airport security staff member called her out asking for an ID.

On realising that the security personnel was asking for her ID, Deepika, dressed in an all-black outfit, turned back and politely asked: "Chahiye (do you want it)?" Then she immediately took out her ID proof from her bag and showed it to the security personnel.

Several social media users came out in support of Deepika's positive attitude. "I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect," wrote one user on Instagram, whole another commented: "Well done both. The security personnel and Ms. Padukone.

The actress, who has wrapped up shooting for Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in "'83" for the first time after their wedding.