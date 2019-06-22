Home Entertainment Hindi

Life got ruined after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' released: Anurag Kashyap

The director's cult movie released on this date seven years ago.

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:20 PM

Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood filmmaker

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says when "Gangs Of Wasseypur" released on this day seven years ago, his life got "ruined". June 22, 2012 was when the first instalment of the two-part "Gangs of Wasseypur" released. It is a cult film that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin.

"Gangs Of Wasseypur", based on a real life story, was loved by the masses for its rawness. It had managed to collecte Rs 10 crore in the opening weekend. The gang war drama based in Wasseypur in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, featured Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra and Richa Chadha.

Kashyap has helmed films like "Black Friday", "Dev D", "Gulaal", "Ugly", "Raman Raghav", "Mukkabaaz" and "Manmarziyaan". He is currently working on a new film with Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher.

TAGS
Anurag Kashyap Gangs of Wasseypur Gangs of Wasseypur series GOW seventh anniversary
