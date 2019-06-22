Manav Kaul to play Parineeti Chopra's coach in Saina Nehwal biopic

By Express News Service

Actor Manav Kaul has been roped in play Parineeti Chopra’s coach in the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. Directed by Amole Gupte, the sports drama is expected to go on floors in October. Manav’s character is reportedly based on multiple people who have trained ace shuttler Saina Nehwal through her life.

Parineeti Chopra started training for the film last week. The role was earlier offered to Shraddha Kapoor, who dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Manav Kaul was last seen in Music Teacher, Badla and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai. Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming release in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is also headlining the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train. Based on Paula Hawkin’s bestselling novel, the psychological thriller follows an alcoholic woman caught up in a missing-person’s case.

Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal was crowned the women's singles champion at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament earlier this year. She also defeated rival PV Sindhu at the Badminton Senior National Championships to retain her Senior Nationals title.