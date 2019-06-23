Home Entertainment Hindi

Always knew pros, cons of stardom: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor says, 'now more-so than ever more than just your face, it's about your talent. This has given rise to big equality that is setting in.'

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will turn a year older on June 26, says he came well-prepared into the industry and always knew the pros and cons of fame.

Arjun, son of producer Boney Kapoor, has grown up seeing his family members face the glitzy as well as the gloomy sides of the showbiz world.

He rose to fame with his debut film "Ishaqzaade", which released in 2012, and has maintained a variety with movies like "2 States", "Finding Fanny", "Ki & Ka", "Half Girlfriend" and "India's Most Wanted". His next is historical drama, "Panipat".

On facing the pros and cons of being in the film industry, Arjun, 33, told IANS: "Because I am from the profession as I grew up here, I always knew the pros and cons. I had seen it in my family beforehand. It's a beautiful profession. I have never ever told anybody not to come and attempt it because the payoff is tremendous, and now more-so than ever when more than just your face, it's about your talent."

This, he says, has also given rise to "big equality that is setting in".

"It is becoming more and more available for people to come and pursue their dreams as long as they have talent and potential. So, it has definitely got a lot of pros but cons are they are for all to see," added the actor, who is reportedly dating Malaika Arora.

Arjun started working in the film industry as an assistant director on Nikkhil Advani's "Kal Ho Naa Ho" in 2003. He also assisted Advani on his next directorial "Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love" and worked as an associate producer on two of his father's productions -- "No Entry" and "Wanted".

As far as the cons of being in the cinema world is concerned, the actor, who is working towards a brawny built for his next "Panipat", says he is not the only one dealing with it.

"Everyone who is an actor deals with the cons. Everyone gets the pros as well. So, I don't like to create this martyr image that 'poor me'. I am not the first and I would definitely wouldn't be the last," he added.

Over such a short span of time, Arjun has worked with known directors like R. Balki, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Raj Kumar Gupta, Abhishek Varman, Anees Bazmee, Homi Adajania, Ali Abbas Zafar and Mohit Suri.

Working with them has given him enriching and unique experiences.

"I have done 'Finding Fanny', 'Aurangzeb'. 'Ki & Ka'... As a director, R. Balki sir is not the quintessential commercial filmmaker. For 'Ki & Ka', he chose a tone that is fun and frothy but that subject was again very offbeat -- to play a boy who runs home while his wife works. For me, these are themes that are relevant to society today, important for today's India but at the same time they appealed to me and I thought they would make entertaining stories."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Bollywood
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp