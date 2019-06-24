Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Anupam Kher pens autobiography, to hit stands in August

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is coming out with his autobiography, "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly" that is set to hit stands on August 5.

Publishers Penguin Random House said the book will be an "extraordinary, riveting and no-holds-barred saga" in which Kher will make some behind-the-scenes revelations, and share anecdotes and rare nuggets from his life and the lessons it taught him.

"Anupam Kher's life story is nothing short of a grand masala box office hit," publishers said in a statement on Monday.

Kher, one of the most prolific actors in the Indian film industry, has over 530 films in several languages, both in India and the West, 100 plays and numerous TV shows to his credit.

He is a winner of two National awards, eight Filmfare awards and a BAFTA nomination.

He is also a recipient of the Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awards.

The 64-year-old actor started his career with films such as "Saaransh" and "Daddy" in India, and went on to feature in mainstream Hollywood films such as "Silver Linings Playbook", "Hotel Mumbai", "The Big Sick" and "The Family Man" and has worked with directors such as Ang Lee, David O.

Russell, Woody Allen, Gurinder Chadha and Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

Kher also has a best-selling book in his kitty.

"The Best Thing about You Is You!" has been translated in six languages and is in its 22nd reprint.

Presently, the actor shuttles between Mumbai and New York where he is one of the lead actors on the recently premiered hit TV show "New Amsterdam" on NBC Entertainment Channel.

The book is expected to offer a kaleidoscopic peep into the life and times of the actor and the entertainer that Kher is.

"He has always been distinct and offbeat. His autobiography is, too. For it is not just another chronological account of his life. It is, in fact, also peppered with incredible life lessons that are bound to resonate with every aspiring artiste and, most of all, the common man," Penguin added.

