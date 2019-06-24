Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt is all smiles in Ranbir's 'family' picture

Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a series of photographs on Instagram, and shared her love for family in the caption.

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actress Alia Bhatt is all smiles in a photograph featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor's family.

Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a series of photographs on Instagram. The first image features veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir, Alia and Neetu posing for the camera.

The second photograph features actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya posing with Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment here.

Neetu captioned the image: "Your family is your whole world. So so many loves in these beautiful moments."

Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan commented: "All looking so well and happy."

In April, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor had said that he will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now "cancer free".

The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends, like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher, ensuring that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.

