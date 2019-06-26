Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt start shooting for 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, went on floors at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Published: 26th June 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, went on floors at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on the wartime exploits of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay.

Vijay and his team, with the participation of 300 local women, had rebuild the bombed Bhuj airstip in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, thereby helping an Indian aircraft carrying soldiers land to safety.

ALSO READ: I contractually maintain to not endorse tobacco products, says Ajay Devgn after fan's appeal

In the film, Sanjay Dutt portrays a ‘Pagi’ who can identify a person’s gender, height and weight by their footprints. Sonakshi Sinha essays a social worker and a farmer woman, while Rana Daggubati plays a Madras regiment Lt Colonel who was posted in Vighakot Chowki during the war. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Indian spy in Lahore and Ammy Virk as a fighter pilot.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is scheduled to release August 14, 2020. The film is co-produced by T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt have worked together films like LOC Kargil, All The Best and Raju Chacha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Ajay Devgn Bhuj The Pride of India
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp