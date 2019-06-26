Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt start shooting for 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India, went on floors at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on the wartime exploits of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay.

Vijay and his team, with the participation of 300 local women, had rebuild the bombed Bhuj airstip in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, thereby helping an Indian aircraft carrying soldiers land to safety.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt portrays a ‘Pagi’ who can identify a person’s gender, height and weight by their footprints. Sonakshi Sinha essays a social worker and a farmer woman, while Rana Daggubati plays a Madras regiment Lt Colonel who was posted in Vighakot Chowki during the war. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Indian spy in Lahore and Ammy Virk as a fighter pilot.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is scheduled to release August 14, 2020. The film is co-produced by T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt have worked together films like LOC Kargil, All The Best and Raju Chacha.