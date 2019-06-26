'Alia Bhatt is your carbon copy', say netizens after Soni Razdan's throwback photo

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback photograph of herself from her younger days, leaving fans amazed by her uncanny resemblance to her daughter Alia Bhatt.

Razdan posted a black and white image of herself on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned: "When I was 21. Sigh youth, when we were young. Those were the days."

It drew several comments from fans who pointed out her resemblance to her daughter, Alia.

"Alia is your carbon copy," wrote one user, while another commented: "Alia is just a replica of yours. Very pretty."

One user wrote: "Like mom, like daughter."

The mother and daughter have worked together in Raazi.

Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.