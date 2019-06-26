Home Entertainment Hindi

'Alia Bhatt is your carbon copy', say netizens after Soni Razdan's throwback photo

The mother and daughter have worked together in "Raazi".

Published: 26th June 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mother-daughter Soni Razdan (on left) and Alia Bhatt. (Photos | File)

Mother-daughter Soni Razdan (on left) and Alia Bhatt. (Photos | File)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback photograph of herself from her younger days, leaving fans amazed by her uncanny resemblance to her daughter Alia Bhatt.

Razdan posted a black and white image of herself on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned: "When I was 21. Sigh youth, when we were young. Those were the days."

It drew several comments from fans who pointed out her resemblance to her daughter, Alia.

"Alia is your carbon copy," wrote one user, while another commented: "Alia is just a replica of yours. Very pretty."

One user wrote: "Like mom, like daughter."

The mother and daughter have worked together in Raazi.

Bhatt is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Soni Razdan
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp