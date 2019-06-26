Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh crosses Rs 100-crore mark

The film is not just the biggest opener of Shahid Kapoor's career, it became the biggest opener for an A-certified film in India too.

kabir singh, shahid kapoor, kiara advani

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor pose for a photograph during the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film Kabir Singh in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box-office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (who also helmed the 2017 original) and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film has earned Rs. 104.90 crore in its five-day run.

The film has emerged as one of the top performers of 2019 and is predicted to challenge the lifetime collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the highest grossing Hindi film of this year so far.

The romantic drama, which tells the story of an alcoholic surgeon with anger-management issues, opened to a collection of Rs. 20.21 crore on Friday (June 21), becoming the biggest opener of Shahid Kapoor’s career and the biggest non-holiday opener of 2019. Additionally, the film also became the biggest opener for an A-certified film in India.

READ HERE | Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid Kapoor holds together a stifling remake

Despite severe criticism and allegations of endorsing misogyny and toxic male behaviour, the film witnessed a steady growth over the weekend, earning Rs. 22. 71 crore on Saturday and Rs. 27. 91 crore on Sunday. Although collections dipped on Monday (Rs. 17. 54 crore) and Tuesday (Rs. 16. 53 crore), the film is expected to cross the Rs 130 crore mark by the end of the first week.

Another factor to consider in the film’s growth is the screen count. Kabir Singh opened to a screen count of 3,123 in India, over 1,500 screens shorter than this month’s Salman Khan release, Bharat (4,700 screens).

As per trade reports, the film has also been performing well in mass centres in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. As of Tuesday, the film stands at the No. 6 position at the Indian box-office (excluding Avengers: Endgame).

The top five Hindi grossers of 2019 at the moment are: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat (still running), Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy.

