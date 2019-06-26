Home Entertainment Hindi

Sujoy Ghosh makes Netflix debut with Typewriter

Sujoy Ghosh is making his digital debut with the upcoming Netflix original series, Typewriter.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sujoy Ghosh is making his digital debut with the upcoming Netflix original series, Typewriter. The teaser was unveiled on Tuesday and the show is scheduled to premiere on July 19. The plot revolves around a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters who are determined to capture a ghost that plagues a ‘notorious home’ in their neighbourhood in Goa. 

“When a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery. What follows is the story of how these five kids try to capture the ghost of Bardez Villa, all the while balancing school and staying out of trouble,” read a statement. 

Typewriter stars Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar, Purab Kohli, Arna Sharma and others in the lead roles. 
This is Netflix’s fourth scripted original in 2019 after Delhi Crime, Selection Day, and Leila. Sujoy Ghosh is known for directing the films Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and Badla. He has also directed the shorts Ahalya and Anukul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp