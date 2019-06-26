Sujoy Ghosh makes Netflix debut with Typewriter

By Express News Service

Sujoy Ghosh is making his digital debut with the upcoming Netflix original series, Typewriter. The teaser was unveiled on Tuesday and the show is scheduled to premiere on July 19. The plot revolves around a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters who are determined to capture a ghost that plagues a ‘notorious home’ in their neighbourhood in Goa.

“When a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery. What follows is the story of how these five kids try to capture the ghost of Bardez Villa, all the while balancing school and staying out of trouble,” read a statement.

Typewriter stars Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar, Purab Kohli, Arna Sharma and others in the lead roles.

This is Netflix’s fourth scripted original in 2019 after Delhi Crime, Selection Day, and Leila. Sujoy Ghosh is known for directing the films Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and Badla. He has also directed the shorts Ahalya and Anukul.