WATCH | Diljit Dosanjh tries to woo Kriti Sanon in peppy party song from 'Arjun Patiala'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon revealed a new peppy track from her upcoming movie Arjun Patiala titled Main Deewana Tera, on Wednesday.

The quirky song is all about Diljit Dosanjh character Arjun Patiala trying to allure Kriti who is playing the role of an overdramatic journalist in the flick.

Set in a club, the two-minute fourteen-second party song starts with Luka Chuppi actor playing the flugelhorn in stunning yellow saree.

While she is stealing the show with her sexy dancing, Diljit's expressions are priceless.

The song also features Varun Sharma, showing off some serious dance moves along with his co-stars.

The Heropanti actor shared the trailer of the new melody on her Twitter handle.

The upbeat song, penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, has been composed by Sachin - Jigar.

The trailer of the film directed by Rohit Jugraj which was released earlier this week showcased actors Seema Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ronit Roy in a never seen before avatar.

Arjun Patiala is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab.

Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijanof Maddock Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

Diljit will be next seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Kriti will be seen next in Housefull 4 which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.