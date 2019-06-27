Home Entertainment Hindi

'Article 15' should be made tax free: Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor said it is important that a film like this reaches to more people.

Published: 27th June 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his film "Article 15", which tackles caste discrimination prevalent in society, should be declared tax-free.

"It should be declared tax-free. It is important that such films reach more people. It is not a comedy or an entertaining film, it is based on a grim subject, which is important and should be watched by maximum people," Ayushmann told reporters at a special screening of "Article 15" Wednesday evening.

The screening was attended by several celebrities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Neena Gupta and producer Sidharth Roy Kapur.

WATCH TRAILER:

"Shah Rukh sir has come to bless us. He has worked with Anubhav Sinha sir earlier. He has liked the trailer," Ayushmann said, adding the superstar is yet to see the film.

"The trailer has got a lot of love and the reviews are also good. It is an important film that everyone must see. 'Article 15' is a relevant film, it is the need of the hour. Hence it is important to watch," he added.

The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of a no-nonsense cop, who is solving the murder case of brutal rape and murder of two village girls.

"Many people feel that caste system doesn't exist in our country but through this film, we are showing that caste system still exists in our country and we need to sort this out," Ayushmann said, adding he felt a sense of responsibility about his role.

"Article 15", directed by Anubhav Sinha, earned the ire of the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh, who allege that the film tries to defame the community as the accused men are shown as Brahmins.

Today Anubhav Sinha sir has issued a statement and it states that the film does not show any community in a negative light. Rather the protagonist of the film is a Brahmin.

Sinha, in his letter, said the film does not target Brahmins.

The film releases Friday.

