Malaika makes relationship official with 'amazing' Arjun

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open.

Published: 27th June 2019

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official as the actress shared a romantic photograph with the "Ishaqzaade" star on social media.

After leaving for a birthday getaway on Monday, Malaika shared an image on Instagram on Wednesday to wish her boyfriend on his 34th birthday.

"Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor... Love and happiness always," she captioned the image in which the two can be seen holding hands and snuggling at a beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

The 45-year-old actress can be seen in a striped pantsuit while Arjun is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

