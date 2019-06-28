'Gullyness': Karan Johar shares adorable photo of Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh

By Online Desk

The 'Gully Boy' fever has not died down yet. After winning hearts across the country, the stellar film is all set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019.

Celebrating the success of the film, filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a good bonhomie with actor Ranveer Singh and director Zoya Akhtar, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the actor-director duo. He shared the photo with a caption-"Gullyness" and added a heart emoji to it.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, released in February this year to overwhelming reviews from the critics.

After facing a massive Box office defeat with 'Kalank', Johar is all set to don the director's hat for his upcoming project 'Takht'.